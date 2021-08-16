Date, Candidates, and Justin Trudeau Approval Ratings for the Canadian Election of 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada has scheduled a snap election for next month in the hopes of earning a third term by capitalizing on his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

After meeting with Governor-General Mary Simon, Trudeau told reporters, “The decisions your government makes right now will determine the future your kids and grandkids will grow up in.” Simon serves primarily as a ceremonial representative for Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state, with the authority to dissolve Parliament.

“Who wouldn’t want a say in this important, consequential moment?” So, to the other parties, please explain why you don’t believe Canadians should have a say, why you don’t believe this is a watershed moment. I’m concentrating on our true strategy. I’m concentrating on the road ahead.”

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the next election in Canada?

On September 20, Canadians will go to the polls after Governor-General Simon approved Justin Trudeau’s request to dissolve parliament, kicking off the country’s 44th federal election.

The campaign will last for 36 days, the maximum amount of time allowed by Canadian legislation. The next fixed-date election in Canada was scheduled for October 2023 until Sunday.

Who are the contenders?

Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party’s leader since 2013, is seeking re-election after leading the party to power in 2015 and then gaining a second term four years later. While Trudeau was confirmed as Prime Minister in 2019, the Liberals were unable to secure an outright majority in the House of Commons, and have had to rely on opposition parties to enact legislation and authorize emergency coronavirus expenditure.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh, Conservative opposition leader Erin O’Toole, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet, and Green Party leader Annamie Paul are among Trudeau’s opponents. Unlike Trudeau, none of Trudeau’s opponents have demonstrated an interest in voting.

“An election is not the proper time,” Singh remarked earlier this week.

“Some may argue, ‘that’s what governments do.’ […] That isn’t what governments do in the midst of a pandemic, in my opinion.”

O’Toole used a similar tone in a video posted to social media earlier this week.

"Canadians are concerned about a fourth Covid-19 wave […] This is not the time to do so.