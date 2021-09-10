Data suggests that unvaccinated children are less likely than vaccinated adults to die of COVID.

According to Public Health England’s latest weekly COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report, out of a total of 167,832 instances over a three-week period, three children under the age of 18 died in England within 28 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the data, no one under the age of 18 was vaccinated.

Currently, the British government only provides vaccine shots to all 16- to 17-year-olds, as well as at-risk 12- to 15-year-olds.

Even when twice vaccinated, those aged 18-29 and 30-39 are slightly more likely to die within 28 days of testing positive for COVD-19, according to the study.

During the three-week period, there were 18 people aged 18 to 29 who died after testing positive for COVID-19, 13 of whom were unvaccinated. The COVID-19 death rate for people aged 30 to 39 is 45, with 31 people who were not vaccinated.

COVID-19 fatalities per 100,000 persons are 0.1 in both age categories, with the figure increasing significantly to 0.4 in those aged 40 to 49.

COVID-19 has long been known to have a greater impact on the elderly and individuals with pre-existing diseases than it does on children.

According to Public Health England, the rate of death within 28 days or 60 days of a positive COVID-19 test rises with age and is also “substantially higher” in unvaccinated people compared to fully vaccinated people.

According to the data, approximately 1,700 persons over the age of 70 died within 28 days following a positive COVID test, with 284 of them not being vaccinated.

Given that more than 80% of the adult population in the United Kingdom has received both injections, the governing body predicts that a substantial number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths will occur among individuals who have been vaccinated.

