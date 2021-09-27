Data suggests that businesses want longer time to repay emergency Covid loans.

According to fresh data, businesses are requesting more time with no payments on their emergency Covid loans, on top of the extra time that the government has already provided.

Out of 500 firms requesting repayment options, 83 percent requested as many payment vacations as possible, including a full year without making any payments on their Bounce Back Loans.

The information comes from Momenta Group, a resourcing firm that assists banks in collecting debts from businesses that borrowed during the outbreak.

Businesses’ most common request to Momenta is to add another 12-month interest-free payment deferral period.

Companies that took out a Bounce Back Loan were initially offered a year of no payments, with the government covering the 2.5 percent interest.

Companies, on the other hand, were required to begin repaying after the first 12 months. The government announced that businesses will be granted another six-month interest and repayment vacation, as well as three six-month interest holidays.

Companies will, however, be required to pay interest, which will accrue over time. According to the Momenta figures, this is insufficient assistance for many.

“While the Government and banks have made a number of particularly generous repayment options available, there is a distinct cohort of SMEs (small and medium sized firms) who are in the mire,” said Momenta CEO Richard Stevens.

“The majority of these struggling enterprises have requested an extension of the popular interest-free payment holidays for another year beyond what has already been given.

“Of particular worry is that businesses that are having difficulty repaying have requested this entire repayment moratorium over existing repayment options such as Pay As You Grow.”

“There is immense financial pressure on business owners from all angles, not least from the slow recovery of sales and the end of the furlough scheme, but also from a shortage of additional labor due to the onset of Brexit, compounded with rising costs of certain raw materials and supply shortages,” he added.

“These combined causes, in our opinion, have necessitated the hiring of more talented collections experts to empathize with customers and negotiate repayment plans, as well as compliance and credit analyst team members to examine lending processes.”