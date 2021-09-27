Data shows that 84 percent of New York hospital workers have received the COVID vaccine just days before the deadline.

According to state data, approximately 84 percent of New York’s projected 450,000 hospital staff were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, the state-imposed vaccine mandate deadline for health care workers.

According to official figures, the immunization rate among nursing facility workers in New York has grown to 89 percent as of Sunday.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York made an 11th-hour appeal to the remaining 72,000 hospital employees who have yet to comply with the mandate, which has a deadline of September 2nd. Employees who refuse immunizations may suffer work suspension or termination if they do not comply.

“A lot of your employers are anxious to just give you the punch in the arm and say you’re part of the family, we need your help to continue on,” Hochul said during a press conference.

“To those who haven’t made that decision yet, please do what is right,” Hochul urged.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

Hospitals and nursing facilities braced for significant staff shortages, fueled by workers who refused to be immunized and were suspended or fired as a result. By Monday, some hospitals had begun retaliating against strikers. With thousands of workers still believed to be on strike, state officials devised contingency plans that included reducing non-essential services and limiting nursing home admissions.

Hochul announced that she will sign an executive order allowing her to bring in medically qualified National Guard soldiers and retirees, as well as vaccinated personnel from outside the state, to fill any shortfalls. Despite calls to suspend the mandate and various lawsuits contesting its constitutionality, the governor has stuck to his guns.

The restrictions apply not only to doctors and nurses, but also to other health-care personnel such as food service employees, administrators, and cleaners.

Due to the law, the Erie County Medical Center Corporation in Buffalo has put around 5% of its hospital personnel on unpaid leave, as well as 20% of its nursing care workers.

Northwell Health, the state’s largest health-care provider, announced that it had begun eliminating unvaccinated employees from its system.

Northwell Health said that virtually all of its employees had been immunized. The hospital system in New York City reported a 95 percent nurse turnover rate and a. This is a condensed version of the information.