Dartford Crossing Tunnel Closed After Oversized Lorry Crash

Traffic has been severely disrupted at the Dartford Crossing after an oversized lorry struck vital tunnel infrastructure, leading to the closure of one of its tunnels for emergency repairs. The incident occurred on Friday around midday, when the lorry, which exceeded the permissible height limit, entered the west tunnel. The collision resulted in significant damage to several critical systems within the tunnel.

Extensive Damage to Tunnel Systems

The crash, which took place between J1a (Littlebrook Interchange at Dartford) and J31 (Purfleet-on-Thames/West Thurrock), caused extensive damage to essential tunnel equipment, including ventilation systems, CCTV cameras, and the fire detection and suppression system. National Highways confirmed that these systems are crucial for the safe operation of the tunnel and that the closure will remain in effect until they are fully restored.

Currently, only the east (right) tunnel is open, though authorities are warning drivers to expect heavy congestion as traffic builds up in the area. National Highways has assured the public that engineering teams are working in rotating shifts to repair the damage, but the closure could extend into Saturday.

“We understand the disruption this closure is causing for those planning to use the Dartford Crossing,” said a National Highways spokesperson. “All available personnel and resources are being utilized to address the issue and reopen the tunnel as soon as it is safe to do so.” Despite efforts to clear the damage quickly, delays are expected to continue in the affected area.