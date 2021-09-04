Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson and Paddy Pimblett make their UFC Vegas 36 debuts.

On Saturday night, Darren Till will headline UFC Vegas 36, which will feature a trio of Liverpool fighters.

At UFC Apex, ‘The Gorilla’ will compete in the co-main event against Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout.

Till challenged for the UFC middleweight title in 2018, but his loss to Tyron Woodley in that fight set off a three-fight losing streak. He’ll be hoping that Saturday’s fight, his first in the Octagon in over 13 months, can spark a return to those title-contending heights.

Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, who will be making his UFC debut, will fight Luigi Vendramini earlier on the main night.

Molly McCann, as ‘Meatball,’ is in action on the preliminary card against Ji Yeon Kim, who is also from Merseyside.

Heavyweight fighter Tom Aspinall will fight alongside Till in the main event. Sergey Spivak is up against the Mancunian, who trains in Liverpool.

From Vegas, it should be an exciting night of combat sports. Here is the whole schedule for Saturday night’s games.

Darren Till vs. Derek Brunson

Serghei Spivac vs. Tom Aspinall

Alex Morono vs. David Zawada

Khalil Rountree vs. Modestas Bukauskas

Luigi Vendramini vs. Paddy Pimblett

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Molly McCann

Liudvik Sholinian vs. Jack Shore

Julian Erosa vs. Charles Jourdain

Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Dalcha Lungiambula