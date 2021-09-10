Darragh Ennis of The Chase responds to comments following a particularly vexing question.

After viewers noticed a problem with a question on today’s episode, Darragh Ennis and The Chase were keen to clarify the rumors.

Darragh was pitted against Rupert, Laura, Ian, and Francesca with the hopes of earning thousands of pounds.

Rupert, a personal trainer, was up first.

The personal trainer raked home £4000 in the cash builder, putting his team on the fast track to success.

But if Rupert wanted to win the £4,000 prize, he’d have to beat The Menace in a head-to-head match.

In the second round, Rupert was cool and composed, breezing through the questions.

However, one question in particular caught the curiosity of the audience.

“What is furlough in the army?” wondered host Bradley Walsh.

A) Roll Call, B) Guard Duty, or C) Leave were the possibilities.

Fans, on the other hand, claimed the solution was apparent Chase, given that furlough was a major factor in the coronavirus outbreak.

“When was this episode recorded?” Shaun wondered on Twitter. It’s strange to hear someone talking about the little-known term “furlough.”

“Pre-covid question concerning furlough,” Julie explained.

“I was confused by this episode, I assumed maybe it was filmed after the vaccination was rolled out, as the screens and socially distant candidates had gone,” another tweeted.

“That query didn’t age well,” Nigel added.

The Chase team and Darragh Ennis, on the other hand, were eager to respond to the criticism.

“How to identify an episode was filmed before March 2020,” The Chase wrote on their official Facebook page.

“Ahh, there was a time when this was considered a difficult question.”

Darragh shared The Chase’s message with his Twitter followers.