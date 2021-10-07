Darragh Ennis of The Chase leads tributes after a participant dies.

Following the death of a contestant on Beat The Chasers, Darragh Ennis of The Chase led tributes.

Mike Johnson’s death was announced by ITV on their Instagram feed.

“We are very saddened by the news that Mike Johnson has died away,” the comment said with a photo of Mr Johnson and host Bradley Walsh.

“Our thoughts are with Mike’s family and friends at this terrible time, as he was a brilliant Beat the Chasers and Chase contestant.”

“Bradley, the Chasers, and production appreciated meeting and spending time with Mike and welcoming him into the Beat The Chasers & The Chase family,” they continued.

“Such a sad loss,” Darragh Ennis stated after ITV’s announcement. A participant who is a lot of fun and entertaining.” Mr Johnson stated on the show that he hoped to win the prize money in order to visit his mother in the Caribbean.

“I haven’t seen my mother in Trinidad, and I have a beautiful five-year-old daughter whose birthday is tomorrow,” he said Bradley.

“So I’d want to bring my wife and her over to see it, as well as maybe a small toy’s house.”

Mr Johnson elected to compete for £10,000 against three chasers – Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, and Darragh – but he lost with 13 seconds left on their clock.