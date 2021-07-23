Daredevil Cat Keeps Venomous Snake Out of Owner’s Home [Photos]

A pet cat in India stood watch outside her owner’s house to prevent a poisonous snake from entering, according to images provided by a media outlet.

The incident occurred in Odisha, a state in eastern India. The actual date of the incident, however, is unknown. People in the neighborhood had seen the snake outside the house and alerted reptile hotline employees, who were dispatched to remove the dangerous cobra. The cat remained at the door for half an hour as the villagers waited for the hotline employees to arrive and bring the snake back to its natural environment.

A resident of the residence, Sampath Parida, said their cat is only one-and-a-half years old. According to NDTV, Parida remarked, “It lives with us like a family member.”

Thousands of viewers enjoyed the photographs published on Twitter, with many commenting on the courageous feline. Some users also shared stories of their guardian kitties.

“This is mine. One user stated, “Once they choose you as their pet (see what I did there? ), they will safeguard you from hazards that only they can notice.” “Wow,” said another in response to the tweet. This cat has evolved into a dog.”

One commenter commented on cats’ “instinctive nature,” claiming that they like to engage in a standoff with other animals until one of them backs off.

“She has to be given ‘wet chicken in gravy’ cat food,” one user suggested as a treat for it.

A pet dog in the United States saved his owner from a deadly snake last year. The dog, on the other hand, was bitten by the reptile. When Haley McCormack was entering her home in Davidson County, Tennessee, she did not spot the snake. McCormack told YourCentralValley at the time, “As I reach the corner of my front porch, the snake is already recoiled back.” “Arlo (the dog) leapt forward and snatched it by the tail.” The copperhead snake was killed by the dog before it could bite the owner. The canine, on the other hand, was bitten on the face by the lizard at least three times.