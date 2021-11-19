‘Dare I say’ – a Liverpool veteran expresses concern ahead of the Arsenal match.

Prior to Saturday’s Premier League match against Arsenal, Phil Thompson is concerned about Liverpool’s susceptibility at set plays.

The Reds welcome Arsenal to Anfield in the hopes of avenging their setback to West Ham United before the international break.

After Alisson missed the ball during a corner, West Ham scored their first goal at the London stadium. The Brazilian felt he had been hampered in the build-up, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal stood.

Arsenal might exploit that weakness, according to ex-Liverpool defender Thompson, if they have been ‘doing their homework.’

“Without being a technical genius, I believe the set plays are obviously a bit of a problem,” he told Off The Ball [via Inside Futbol].

“The way people [West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes] surround [Alisson and put pressure on him].”

“I believe [set-pieces] is the area in which you would be concerned.

“And my goodness, if Arsenal had done their homework, they would do the same thing tomorrow and surround Alisson.”

Liverpool are now in fourth place in the Premier League, two points ahead of Arsenal in fifth place.

The Gunners would overhaul Jurgen Klopp’s team in the rankings and knock them out of the Champions League places if they lost at Anfield on Saturday.