Danyah has the ability to win the Hungerford Stakes at Newbury.

On Saturday afternoon at Newbury, the BetVictor Hungerford Stakes (3.30pm) is a race that can be won. While in Ripon, you can compete in the William Hill Great St Wilfrid Handicap (3.45pm).

The weekend’s Group Two feature is in Berkshire, and it looks like a fascinating renewal, but the Owen Burrows-trained Danyah may be the one to beat.

The four-year-old makes his first Group appearance after excelling in some of the toughest handicaps over the last 18 months.

Last season, the gelded son of Invincible Spirit won twice, including his final race at Haydock Park.

Since placing fourth in the ultra-competitive Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster earlier this season, he has shown significant progress. He finished second in the Newbury Spring Cup and second in the Royal Ascot Buckingham Palace Stakes.

Danyah earned a well-deserved victory in another big-field handicap last month when she won the International Stakes at Ascot.

Because that victory makes it nearly difficult for him to compete in handicap races, this grade jump is ideal.

He can take it in stride and beat frequent Group race performers and, both of whom are owned by Godolphin.

At Newbury, another Shadwell Estate-owned horse has a chance to win the Group Three BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (2.20pm).

The Burrows-trained four-year-old is a course and distance winner who also ran well in a similar race at York last time, the Group Three John Smith’s Silver Cup.

He’s free to return.

The owners and jockey Jim Crowley may be able to land a treble on the day, with the Sir Michael Stoute-trained horse looking good for victory in the Mettal UK Handicap (4pm).

The Andrew Balding stable has had a good season and was among the winners last weekend. The Listed Denford Stakes (Formerly The Washington Singer Stakes) offers another chance for the trainer, who will be ridden by Liverpool FC supporter William Buick (1.45pm).

Richard Hannon could be among the victors at Newbury, with the recent Glorious Goodwood winner having a chance to follow up in the BetVictor Handicap (2.55pm) and the odds-on favorite expected to win the Academy Insurance.