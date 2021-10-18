Danny Murphy offers his thoughts on the Newcastle job to Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard.

Danny Murphy has spoken out about the rumours surrounding Steven Gerrard and Newcastle United, claiming that the Liverpool star would not put his future in jeopardy by accepting the job.

Despite the fact that Steve Bruce led Newcastle to a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend, there have been rumours that the seasoned coach could be removed soon.

Gerrard, who guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title last season, has been linked with Newcastle’s owners after putting together a strong team at Ibrox.

However, Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool teammate, believes it is a risky move for the former Reds captain, given his long-term managing ambitions.

“A huge club like Rangers opted to take a chance on Stevie and it paid out in both directions,” he said. “But there is a level of loyalty that needs to be shown back, and I’m sure he feels that way.”

“I believe the bit he wouldn’t say, and I don’t mind saying it because I haven’t spoken to him, but I believe in the back of his mind, because he’s brilliant, he’ll be thinking: ‘This is a heck of a risk, moving to Newcastle at this time.'”

Furthermore, his ultimate desire is to manage Liverpool Football Club, despite the fact that he is now focused on Rangers.

“Now, if you go to Newcastle and things don’t go well and you screw it up, that opportunity might be jeopardized.”

“That’s not going to happen.”

With three points from their first eight games, the North East club is presently 19th in the Premier League rankings.

Meanwhile, Gerrard is focused on winning back-to-back titles with Rangers, who are one point ahead of Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premier League table, and has distanced himself from the rumors.

Despite the massive sums of money that Newcastle’s Saudi-backed consortium has, the club’s expenditure will be limited under the Financial Fair Play rules, as The Washington Newsday revealed earlier this month.

With Newcastle still in danger, Murphy has warned Gerrard that any failure there may jeopardize any future appointment at Liverpool, despite the fact that Jurgen Klopp is still in control.

