Danny Murphy comments on Jordan Henderson’s Liverpool contract situation: “It wouldn’t surprise me.”

Danny Murphy, a former Liverpool midfielder, believes that Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will finish his career at Anfield despite contract talks coming to a halt.

Henderson’s contract talks have surfaced despite his extended absence from the squad due to his involvement in England’s path to the Euro 2020 final – but not in the way fans had imagined.

On Monday morning, it was claimed that no significant movement had been made on the Liverpool captain’s future at the club, which has two years left on his contract.

Despite concerns that the cooling of talks may lead to a collapse in negotiations, The Athletic reports that talks are still underway, but the situation is still “complex and sensitive.”

“From being a bit-part player who couldn’t quite break into the team under Brendan [Rodgers], to then being the mainstay of the team; becoming a leader, becoming the first captain of Liverpool to win the Premier League in 30 years, to lead the team to a Champions League final, and to actually elevate his game to a point where the admiration was coming from eve,” Murphy said.

“I think he’s a one-of-a-kind player in that he can still play near the end of his career, and he can play in a variety of positions as well. If Fabinho isn’t on the pitch putting out flames, he can play on the front foot and press.”

Before joining Charlton Athletic, the 2001 treble champion spent seven years at Liverpool. He expects the negotiations will go smoothly, and Henderson will finish his career in L4.

“I don’t think there will ever be a problem with Jordan figuring out a contract with Liverpool, I don’t think we’ll get to any sticky areas of this, it’ll just be simple and seamless – it usually is with appreciated players,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“I believe Jordan will finish his career with Liverpool.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if he pursued his coaching career within the club; he’s a part of the foundation now, and he’s done that.”

