Danny Mills explains why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ‘can’t compete’ with Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool.

Liverpool takes on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon, pitting Jurgen Klopp and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against each other for the seventh time.

The Reds will be hoping to keep their unbeaten start to the season going, while United will be looking to bounce back following a poor run.

Solskjaer is under fire, and pundit Danny Mills explains why he believes the United great ‘cannot compete’ with Klopp, Pep Guardiola, and Thomas Tuchel.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is unlucky in that Guardiola, Klopp, and Tuchel are the finest in the world,” he wrote in his Mail on Sunday column.

“They set the bar tremendously high, and Solskjaer pales in comparison.”

I don’t think Solskjaer can compete tactically or in huge man-management decisions with his opponents.

“I don’t think Tuchel, Klopp, or Guardiola worry too much about keeping their players happy.”

“They are unwavering in their commitment to the team’s success. Klopp approved the controversial sale of Philippe Coutinho because the Brazilian didn’t fit into the overall picture.” The Reds’ last visit to Old Trafford resulted in a 4-2 triumph, and Klopp will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Manchester City and Chelsea both triumphed this weekend, with Chelsea thrashing Norwich 7-0 at Stamford Bridge and City comfortably defeating Brighton 4-1.

Liverpool, who are now third in the rankings, need a win to retake second place from Pep Guardiola’s team and stay within a point of Chelsea.

Solskjaer’s team has a lot of work to do if they want to get back into the title race, and they’ll want to start with a win over their opponents.