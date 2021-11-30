Danny Miller’s serial crossover comment thrilled I’m A Celebrity viewers.

I’m a famous person… Fans of the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! reality show were ecstatic to watch an unique and unexpected television moment tonight.

Fans loved seeing familiar faces from three separate television shows ‘crossover’ and appear on the show.

Adam Woodyatt of Eastenders and Simon Gregson of Corrie are currently ‘Lords’ in the camp and hence enjoy better bedding than the others. The rest of the campers are sleeping in hammocks strung from the ceiling.

Tonight’s episode of I’m a Celeb features Kadeena Cox yelling at Arlene Phillips.

“Even though I’m not permitted to lie on the Lords’ beds, it has crossed my mind whether Emmerdale just creeps its way between EastEnders and Coronation Street,” Emmerdale’s Danny Miller said, pointing to their more luxury mattresses. Then there’s a massive soap sandwich in there.” Fans were ecstatic with his response and flocked to Twitter to express their delight.

“Ian Beale and Steve McDonald in bed together is a soap crossover I never thought we’d see # ImACeleb,” Rose said.

“Here’s to soap sandwich,” one user said.

“Soap Sandwich seems like a plan, Danny,” Andy responded.

“Soap sandwich,” commented another user. #imaceleb” is the season’s quote. The show returned today after being off the air for three nights owing to Storm Arwen’s severe winds.

As the campmates discussed breaking wind in their sleeping bags, the episode became “a little breezy.”

“Something is rather pleasant about that,” pop artist Frankie Bridge revealed in the Telegraph. I’m not sure why. Look, we’re eating a lot of beans, and everyone is doing it.

“You don’t want to be doing that around the campmates when you’re around everyone.” So, I believe the safest place for it is in your sleeping bag.”