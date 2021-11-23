Danny Miller’s leaving storyline is due to take a dramatic turn, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

The actor said that his 13-year role as Aaron Dingle on the long-running serial is coming to an end.

As a contestant on the latest season of I’m A Celebrity, the 30-year-old actor is leaving the long-running ITV show to pursue other job options.

On Monday’s episode of Emmerdale, Aaron Dingle spoke with Liv how he believes they should leave the village together because his partner Ben Tucker has been offered a position in Cornwall.

Liv was not happy on the notion of leaving Yorkshire, and she will enrage Aaron in this week’s episodes when she admits to attempting to undermine their plans by giving Ben a terrible reference.

The resulting confrontation will push Liv over the line, forcing her to relapse in her alcoholism struggle. Aaron is about to find out about his sister’s relapse and announce that he’s done picking up the pieces of her life – just as she convinces Ben that he’s ready to leave the town.

In this week’s episodes, however, Ben’s career prospects are going to take a nasty turn as he becomes engaged in a plot line with the psychotic Meena.

Due to the survival challenge tragedy, the character played by Simon Lennon is about to find out he won’t be awarded the job.

Ben is enraged at being blamed for their sad events, which resulted in a dramatic fire that claimed Andrea Tate’s life, and he wants to clear his name by obtaining CCTV evidence.

Ben, on the other hand, is taken aback when he discovers the bodycam film that reveals Meena’s attempt to drown Victoria Sugden.

Last night, as Billy Fletcher and Meena were out on a date, the crazy Meena was attempting to woo him.

Ben will phone his colleague to push him to examine the film, and will become a target of the show’s resident villain when she overhears the discussion about the possibly incriminating evidence.

While Ben is arguing with an inebriated Liv about her attempts to undermine his job offer, Meena stalks him.

The character played by Paige Sandhu will.