Danny Miller of ITV’s Emmerdale has left the program ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Danny Miller has confirmed his departure from Emmerdale ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity’s forthcoming season.

According to Mirror Online, the 30-year-old actor has played Aaron Dingle in the long-running ITV soap since October 2008.

After declaring his decision to depart to pursue new job options, the soap star has spoken about how he is “emotional.”

The Mirror quoted him as saying: “I’d like to believe I’m a long way from Aaron, which is one of the reasons I wanted to do this show.

“Unfortunately, I’ve left Emmerdale and have opted to embark on a new career path.”

Danny and his girlfriend Steph welcomed their first child in October, and he believes now is the ideal moment to start a new chapter in his life.

“I’ve got my baby now, and I’m getting married next year, and it felt like the proper time to launch a new chapter in my life – god, my nerves are frayed because I haven’t told anyone!” he remarked.

I’m honestly quite upset about it. It’s played a significant role in my life and has taught me a great deal. I’ve been itching to expand my wings for a while, and a show like this allows me to do just that. It allows me to start a new life with my family and see where it takes me.” Danny will enter the Welsh castle this week as part of the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity, and he believes that the increased exposure will lead to new job chances.

“Obviously, [I’m A Celebrity] is a tremendous money earner – not going to lie – and it provides me the option to at least be off for a year and next year if nothing happens and I’ll be comfortable with my family, but we’ll see,” he continued.

During his Emmerdale stint, Danny has captivated soap viewers with hard-hitting story lines such as his tragic affair with Jackson Walsh, whom he assisted in taking his own life, and his tempestuous friendship with Robert Sugden.

