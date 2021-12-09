Danny Miller of I’m a Celeb talks about the finest part of playing a gay character in a soap opera.

Danny Miller has revealed what the best part of playing a gay character is.

Danny told the other campers that playing Aaron Dingle on Emmerdale “helped shift some attitudes” during his time on the show.

When the part was offered to him by the producers, he claimed he didn’t have to think twice about accepting it since he liked the concept of being able to portray something that hadn’t been done before on the serial.

“I simply sort of said, didn’t have to think about it, I went, ‘Yeah, I’d love to be able to represent something that hasn’t really been done in Soap,” he told Frankie Bridge. There are definitely gay people in Soap, but they go against all assumptions of a gay man, which made me believe it would be fantastic.

“It wasn’t as open and accepted at the time, 13 years ago, as it is now.” Part of it, I believe, helped to change some people’s minds about it. At work, I’ve gotten a lot of fan emails and whatnot saying things like, ‘You helped me come out,’ ‘You helped me deal with my sexuality,’ and other things that make you think, ‘Wow.'” Adam Woodyatt, who stars in Eastenders, commended his co-star in the Telegraph. “Taking on that character at such a young age is gutsy, and it can be pretty intimidating,” he remarked. It is difficult. Unfortunately, there is still a lot of homophobia in the world.” Fans also applauded the actor on Twitter, praising his performance.

“Danny definitely did well in his plot #ImACeleb,” Becca said.

“Danny is such a true down to earth man!” stated Molls. He’s also a Liverpool fan, which just adds to his #ImACeleb status.” “Danny talks about playing Aaron in #Emmerdale, the character that made me fall in love with him all those years ago,” Jade said. Danny accepted Aaron’s gay tale 13 years ago, when he was just a teenager of 17 years old.

