Danny Miller of Emmerdale breaks down in tears as he announces his departure from the show.

Danny Miller sobbed as he said his goodbyes to Emmerdale.

The 30-year-old singer is competing in this season of I’m A Celebrity and announced last month that he was leaving the show to pursue other chances.

After having to cope with the murder of his lover, Ben Tucker, the actor’s 13-year run as Aaron Dingle came to an end in last night’s episode as he drove away from the Yorkshire Dales.

Danny appeared noticeably distraught in a video posted on his Instagram account following yesterday’s broadcast, which was taken after his final scenes.

“As you may be aware, Danny has made some life-changing decisions this year,” the caption read. But it was his decision to leave Emmerdale that was the most significant.

Instagram

“Over the past 13 years, Emmerdale has been like a second home to Danny,” the message said.

“Having grown up with Aaron, we’ve all grieved, laughed, and felt his anguish and sadness as Danny has portrayed some of the show’s most difficult stories, and I hope you agree he did them properly.”

“Cast and crew have become like a second family to Danny, and he can’t thank them enough,” the statement said, “but most importantly, he would want to thank Aaron fans for enjoying the trip with Danny and Aaron for all these years.” And let’s hope Danny returns to our screens shortly after the program to do what he loves.

“For the time being, Aaron Dingle, I bid you farewell.”

Stars from the soap industry rushed the comments section to express how much they will miss the actor.

“I love you so much,” Isobel Steele remarked.

“You will be sorely missed, mate!” said Ash Palmisciano. What a gifted old man!! And, mate, bravo for being yourself in the castle!! It’s a slam dunk x” “Cracker of a human, and an utter joy to deal with,” Lawrence Robb wrote. Danny, take off! FLY!!” “I won’t miss you since I’m not there,” Charley Webb said, “but I’m glad to call you a friend.” “You’re a star,” declared Sacha Parkinson of Coronation Street.