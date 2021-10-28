Danny Miller of Emmerdale becomes a father and shares a newborn photo.

Danny Miller of Emmerdale and his fiancee Steph Jones have brought their first child into the world.

The actor shared a photo of the baby’s hand grabbing the new parents’ fingers on his social media account.

“Hello world,” they wrote on a poster placed beside the newborn.

Three Emmerdale cast members are rumored to be departing the ITV series.

“I was lucky enough to meet someone who shines bright enough to take me out of the dark,” Danny said in the caption, “but I never anticipated I’d be led to the brightest location possible.”

Fellow Emmerdale actors congratulated and wished the new family well in the comments section of the article.

“This has filled me with so much delight!” said Joe-Warren Plant, who plays Jacob Gallagher in the show. “I congratulate you both.” Michelle Hardwick, the village’s veterinarian, said, “Congratulations to you both,” and added love hearts.

“Awww Danny what lovely news!” wrote Lawrence Robb, a Scottish actor who works in the Dales. Best wishes to you both. I’m looking forward to meeting the little wonder!” Steph has polycystic ovarian condition, therefore the couple was planning to undergo IVF therapy.

They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to become parents, saying they are “humbled” and aware that not everyone is as fortunate as they have been.

Danny wrote on Instagram, “I am in awe of you @stephjones1710,” when the engaged couple found out they were expecting. Thank you for completing our family with life’s greatest gift. I’ll commit my entire life to ensuring your safety and happiness.” He found out about the pregnancy while taking a break from filming some frantic sequences for his Emmerdale role as Aaron Dingle, he told Loose Women.

“I was in the middle of the tale, with seven missed calls and four texts, none of which made sense,” he explained.

“I had to get off set as soon as I could.” “I had a feeling something was wrong.”