Danny Miller is proclaimed King of the Castle in the I’m A Celeb final 2021, leaving him flabbergasted.

As I’m a Celebrity 2021 came to a close on Sunday, Ant and Dec crowned Emmerdale star Danny Miller as King of the Castle.

As his name was read out as the winner, the soap actor, who is best known for his role as Aaron Dingle, was stunned.

Simon Gregson, the runner-up and a fellow soap star, was quick to congratulate his campmate and later informed Danny that he was “chuffed” that he had won.

Danny Miller of Emmerdale explains why he abandoned his newborn kid to join I’m A Celeb.

After one of the bookies’ favorites, footballer David Ginola, placed fourth in the final on Saturday night, pop sensation Frankie Bridge joined them in the final.

Danny had this to say about his victory: “Wow, I can’t believe what I’m hearing. Mate, I can’t believe that. It’s infuriating. For the first time in my life, I am dumbfounded.” He continued, ” “Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart and the heart of my family. Except for my son, this is the nicest thing that has ever happened to me; I can’t believe it; I’m speechless.” Danny had just given birth to his son a few weeks before entering the Castle.

He stated, ” “I’ve made no secret of my desire to be able to provide for him and ensure that he has a bright future. I wasn’t financially prepared for it, but this is an opportunity for me to do so.” “It would provide for me and my family. I feel as if I’ve completed the task. I’m proud of myself, and I hope my family feels the same way.” Richard Madeley had to leave the program early due to sickness, and Storm Arwen battered the set with wind and rain, forcing the show to be taken off the air for three days and the participants to be placed in secure isolation for the first time in I’m a Celeb history.

There were also a few cases where intruders had to be removed from the set due to security breaches.

Even the final had a hiccup when it was delayed by ten minutes due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s declaration about the coronavirus.