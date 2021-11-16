Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist, has returned home after six months in Myanmar prison.

After nearly six months in a Myanmar jail, American journalist Danny Fenster returned to the United States on Tuesday and was reunited with his family.

Last Monday, Fenster, the managing editor of the Frontier Myanmar online magazine, was found guilty of distributing false or provocative material, contacting illegal organizations, and breaking visa requirements. According to the Associated Press, he was sentenced to 11 years of hard labor in Myanmar until Bill Richardson, a former US diplomat and former UN ambassador, assisted in his release.

After landing in New York, Fenster, who now has scruffy hair and a beard, said it had been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so deeply for so long.”

Richardson, who was the governor of New Mexico at the time, stated that “It’s wonderful to have Danny back in the house. It was well worth the work and everything we put in.” Fenster’s mother, brother, and father raced up to hug him as he exited a car outside an airport hotel on Tuesday.

Fenster’s release came at a time when his chances of gaining freedom were dwindling. He was charged with two additional counts of terrorism and treason just days before he was convicted, on top of the three he already faced.

According to the BBC, the military government said Fenster was “pardoned” and subsequently released on “humanitarian grounds.”

After being “wrongfully detained for almost six months,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Fenster’s release.

“We are pleased that Danny will soon be reunited with his family,” Blinken said, adding that “we continue to push for the release of others who are still unjustly imprisoned” in Myanmar.

Since the military deposed Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration in February, more than 100 journalists, media professionals, and publishers have been jailed.

As he passed through Qatar late Monday, Fenster informed reporters that he was physically fine and that he had not been hungry or abused while in captivity. He told his lawyer while incarcerated that he thought he had COVID-19, but prison officials disputed this.

The incident was described as a “nightmare” by Fenster’s mother, Rose, and the family expressed joy that it was done.

Buddy, his father, said it “feels amazing, he’s safe, that’s all we want.”

