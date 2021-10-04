Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist, has been charged with a new crime that is usually reserved for Myanmar insurgents.

A second criminal accusation has been filed against a U.S. journalist detained in military-controlled Myanmar, but officials have refused to reveal the basis for his detention.

Danny Fenster’s lawyer, Than Saw Aung, stated his client was accused under the Unlawful Associations Act. Fenster, the managing editor of Frontier Myanmar, a Yangon-based online news and business magazine, was previously charged with incitement for allegedly circulating false or inflammatory material.

In Myanmar, incitement is punishable by up to three years in prison. Unlawful affiliations has primarily been used against ethnic rebel groups striving for autonomy, although sympathizers and journalists who have made contact with these groups have also been charged.

It’s unclear what Fenster was accused of that led to his arrest on May 24 as he prepared to board an aircraft from Yangon International Airport to visit his family in the Detroit region of the United States.

“As for journalists, if they merely perform journalistic work, there is no reason to arrest them,” government spokesman Maj.-Gen. Zaw Min Tun said last week when asked about Fenster’s arrest. Danny Fenster went above and beyond the call of duty as a journalist.′′

Since the military took over in February, nearly 100 journalists have been jailed. More than half have been released, although independent media outlets are often obliged to operate from outside the country or underground.

During Fenster’s hearing at the court in Yangon’s Insein Prison, where he is being imprisoned, a judge announced the new charge, according to Than Zaw Aung. He stated that he was not given any other information.

Anyone who is a “member of an unlawful association, or attends meetings of any such association, or contributes, receives, or solicits any contribution for the purpose of any such association, or in any way assists the operations of any such association” could face a sentence of two to three years in prison and a fine, according to the new charge.

Fenster’s lawyer and colleagues have denied that he did anything improper. His release has been demanded by the US government and foreign media organizations. Fenster is the only foreign journalist still in detention among a small group of foreign journalists who have been detained.

