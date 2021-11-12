Danny Fenster, a journalist from the United States, was sentenced to 11 years in prison by a Myanmar court.

Danny Fenster, a U.S. journalist, was found guilty of various offenses and sentenced to 11 years in jail with hard labor in a Myanmar military court on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

According to lawyer Than Zaw Aung, Fenster, the managing editor of the online journal Frontier Myanmar, was found guilty on three counts, including distributing false or provocative material, contacting unlawful organizations, and violating visa requirements.

Fenster sobbed after hearing the punishment and has yet to determine whether or not to appeal, according to his counsel.

It was the toughest sentence handed down among seven journalists known to have been sentenced since the military deposed Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratic administration in February.

The military-led government has thwarted press freedom by shutting down nearly all critical outlets and arresting approximately 100 journalists, of whom about 30 remain imprisoned.

Fenster is still facing terrorist and treason charges that could land him in prison for the rest of his life.

The US government, human rights organizations, press freedom organizations, and Fenster’s family had all pushed hard for his release.

“Myanmar must cease imprisoning journalists for doing their duty of reporting the news,” said Shawn Crispin, the Committee to Protect Journalists’ Southeast Asia representative.

The draconian punishment is Myanmar’s ruling military’s latest rebuke to international demands for a peaceful resolution to the country’s political crisis. The administration has refused to cooperate with a mediator designated by Southeast Asian governments and has not surrendered to sanctions imposed by the United States and many other Western countries.

“Danny is clearly being made an example of, and it demonstrates that the junta is unconcerned about what the world community thinks. They’d do whatever they wanted, and this is just one example of how they’re demonstrating to the international community that they can’t be held accountable “Manny Maung, a Myanmar researcher for Human Rights Watch in New York, agreed.

The army's takeover was met with huge nonviolent protests, which were violently suppressed. According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, security forces killed about 1,200 civilians and imprisoned about 10,000 others. Since then, armed resistance has spread.