Danny Fenster, a journalist from the United States, is ‘very fortunate’ to be back in the United States after his imprisonment in Myanmar.

According to the Associated Press, American writer Danny Fenster said he felt “extremely blessed” to be back in Michigan after spending nearly six months in military-ruled Myanmar. After being sentenced to 11 years of hard labor in Myanmar last week, Fenster’s prospects for freedom were dimming, but former US ambassador Bill Richardson helped negotiate his release, allowing him to return to the United States on Tuesday.

“I feel tremendously blessed to be back home; I can’t believe how much effort was required to make this happen–overwhelming gratitude,” Fenster remarked.

The 37-year-old, who is the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, arrived in New York on Tuesday and was reunited with his mother, brother, and father at John F. Kennedy Airport. According to the Associated Press, he returned to Huntington Woods, Michigan, on Tuesday night and was hailed by additional family and friends.

Last Monday, Fenster was found guilty of distributing false or provocative material, making contact with illegal organizations, and breaking visa rules. He had only been charged with two further criminal accusations connected to terrorism and treason acts a few days before.

According to the BBC, Fenster was “pardoned” and subsequently released on “humanitarian grounds” by Myanmar’s administration.

Helping to secure Fenster’s release was the latest achievement in Richardson’s history of diplomatic contacts with some of the world’s more wayward or ostracized countries, who has also served as governor of New Mexico and as a United Nations ambassador.

Richardson stated Tuesday of Myanmar’s ruler Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, “I think there was a certain amount of trust between me and the commanding general.” “I treated him with respect, and he returned the favor.” “It feels amazing to welcome Danny back home,” Richardson remarked. It was well worth the work and everything we put in.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Fenster had been detained since his arrest on May 24 at Yangon International Airport.

Since the Myanmar military deposed Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected administration in February, more than 100 journalists, media professionals, and publishers have been jailed.

Fenster, who is now bearded and shaggy-haired, claimed he spent his time in prison “reading a lot.” There was a lot of sitting. This is a condensed version of the information.