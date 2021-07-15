Danny Bibby, the new male on Love Island 2021, is poised to enter the villa.

Danny Bibby, the new boy, is expected to arrive at the villa on Friday and will have a date with two of the girls.

On Thursday’s episode, Kaz Kamwi received a text message that read, “Islanders, tonight Danny will enter the villa.” He’s set up two dates with two different women.

“Kaz, you’re the first to rise; please prepare to depart the villa. #tradeup #handyman”

Fans of Love Island believe they recognize AJ from another reality program.

Danny Bibby is a Wigan plumber who also has his own clothes line.

“Lucinda is my kind — lovely eyes and tanned,” Danny commented before entering the villa. Sharon is a pleasant person. Kaz’s vibe appeals to me. Kaz is bubbly, much like me, so I think we’d get along swimmingly. I believe Kaz and I will get along.”

The 25-year-old explained that he is moving into the villa since his “mindset has altered in the previous year.” Lockdown has forced me to re-evaluate my life, which has been beneficial.”

Danny believes he will be the boys’ alpha male, describing himself as a male version of Faye Winter “who tells it like it is.”

“The lads are all like tiny sheep,” he continued.

The newcomer isn’t scared to say what he thinks, and he’s looking for a girl who can “sweep me off my feet.”

ITV2 and ITV Hub will broadcast Love Island tomorrow at 9 p.m. The episodes are accessible on BritBox the next morning.