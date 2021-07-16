Danny Bibby of Love Island, who is he? Age, occupation, and dating history are all exposed.

On Thursday, Danny Bibby arrived at the villa looking like a tatted Adonis and asked single gal Kaz Kamwi out on a date.

He says he’s ready to take the lead among the Love Island men and that they’re “all like little sheep” and that his alpha male attitude is just what they need in an interview he did before he entered the Island.

He does, however, have a tender side to him, as he confessed that he isn’t afraid to cry when a romance ends.

Fans of Love Island believe they recognize AJ from another program.

“My pals are the finest mates you could ever have,” the latest Love Island bombshell said when asked how he deals with heartbreak. I’ve had a short cry in the car to my best pal whenever I’ve been sad by breakups and other things, but I simply get on with it. I remind myself who I am and return to the world.”

Danny Bibby, who is he?

Danny is a Wigan native who is 25 years old. He like fashion but avoids white jeans at all costs, and he’s completely covered in tattoos from head to toe.

Despite the fact that he’s picked fan favorite Kaz for his first date, he claims that newly single Lucinda is more his type physically, but he believes he and Kaz “will get along like a house on fire” because of their shared exuberant personalities.

What does Danny Bibby do for a living?

Danny was working as a plumber in Wigan prior to the lockdown, trying to solve the city’s drainage problems. He’s since co-founded the Kramclo clothing line with one of his closest pals.

He claims he’s “driven and ambitious,” and that his time off during the lockdown inspired him to create this brand, which he’s currently “in the process of launching.”

Danny Bibby’s Instagram handle is

You can follow the new Islander on Instagram at @dannybibby_ and follow Kramclo on Twitter at @kramclo. Danny’s father, @dannybibbysdad, is also on Instagram, where he has a plethora of Danny’s childhood images for you to peruse.