Danniella Westbrook was hounded by a vile troll who was sentenced to three years in prison.

A cruel online troll who abused three people, including Danniella Westbrook, has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Natasha Dawn, 43, went after the former EastEnders actress on Twitter and Instagram, hurling abuse at her.

She also sent an ugly letter to a charity worker and his wife when they stood up for Danniella, 48, who is well known for her role as Sam Mitchell in the serial.

Dawn was described as a “full-time troll” who tormented her victims with a stream of filthy texts and false charges, according to the court.

Over the course of nine months, Dawn bombarded one lady with up to 80 messages each day from over 100 distinct social media profiles.

Dawn also launched a scathing attack on a councillor from Broxtowe Borough Council in Nottinghamshire.

Dawn, of Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, pleaded guilty to three counts of stalking and was sentenced to prison on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court (November 19).

Following the verdict, actress Danniella shared a photo of one of Dawn’s victims with the Elvis classic Jailhouse Rock on Instagram.

“After six years of agony, my troll stalker is finally arrested,” Danniella added. “Goodbye, Tasha.”

Dawn allegedly attacked the woman online after being enraged that she had protected the TV star, according to the court.

Dawn’s social media accounts were disabled by the victim, who then made other accounts under different names to convey additional abuse, according to the victim.

Dawn was arrested in August 2019 when it was discovered that she had written abusive remarks to several other persons on social media.

A restraining order was also issued against her, prohibiting her from contacting or referring to a number of persons on social media indefinitely.

“Dawn’s behavior over this period was very awful, and I am happy she has now been brought to justice,” Nottinghamshire Police Detective Sergeant Lee Kirk said later.

“Our investigations revealed that she had abused a number of people on social media, and I hope that this punishment brings some relief to her victims.”

“Stalking and harassment should never be tolerated by anyone at any time, and I want to make it clear that it will not be tolerated.”