Danniella Westbrook provides an update on her health from Aintree Hospital.

Danniella Westbrook has given an update from Liverpool’s Aintree Hospital, revealing that she is fighting with her health once more.

She shared with her 75,000 Instagram followers that she is currently “waiting to go to theatre” on her account earlier today.

In her picture, the Sam Mitchell actress tagged the hospital, which showed her in a hospital gown with her freshly renovated, healthier-looking visage.

Amanda Holden posts a “naughty” Instagram video.

She wrote in the caption of the photo an emotional message: “I’m waiting to go to the theater. I’m feeling both overwhelmed and hopeful and grateful. Thank you so much to the most incredible surgeons and the @nhs staff x #gratitude #nhs #liverpool” Instagram She added Christina Aguilera’s anthem Fighter to the re-shared post via Instagram stories.

Danniella was also admitted to the hospital earlier this month, claiming that physicians were concerned that an infection had spread to her brain and that she might require surgery.

“Back in hospital,” she captioned a photo of ambulances lined up outside a Liverpool A&E department at the time.

The actress underwent a “four-part odyssey of reconstructive surgery” to enhance her appearance after the bones in her face “rotted” owing to drug usage in the past. She is also afflicted with osteoporosis.

She’s also been spotted out and about in Liverpool’s city centre with her PR pal Ryan Mira and actor John May. Liverpool is affectionately referred to as “Scouseland” by her.