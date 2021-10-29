Danniella Westbrook has returned to the hospital.

Danniella Westbrook has updated her Instagram account to inform fans that she has returned to the hospital.

The actress uploaded a photo of a line-up of North West ambulances outside what appeared to be an accident and emergency department.

“Back in hospital,” she commented with the photo.

Danniella Westbrook shows off her beautiful new look in this lovely photo.

Danniella just underwent a “four-part odyssey of reconstructive surgery” to restore her appearance after the bones in her face “rotted” owing to drug usage in the past.

She also has osteoporosis, and it’s unknown if she’s in the hospital for any other reason.

The 47-year-old recently uploaded a photo of herself having fun with a buddy in Liverpool’s city center.

She flaunted her new immaculate look in the photo, which included big lips and silky skin.

Even when she disabled comments on her Instagram post, individuals continued to comment on other social media platforms.

Linda wrote on Twitter: “Danniella Westbrook looks stunning in this shot. I adore her.” Colin had this to say: “Danniella was such a beautiful girl before she became addicted to drugs; let’s hope she can regain her former beauty. Here’s wishing her the best of luck.”