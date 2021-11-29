Danniella Westbrook has moved into her new home following recent surgery.

After being released from the hospital, Danniella Westbrook is happy and established in her new home.

On Sunday evening, the Eastenders actress resorted to social media to offer an update while enjoying a brew and some Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

“Sunday love,” she captioned a photo of her sweets. In my new home, I’m enjoying Sunday nights alone. “Thank you, @krispykremeuk, for brightening up my Sunday.” Danniella Westbrook has a message for the workers at Liverpool’s Royal Liverpool Hospital. Danniella hinted to the transfer on Twitter, where she has over 200,000 followers.

She referenced a renovation, implying that she had work done on her new house before she moved in.

“Woke up to a winter wonderland,” the 48-year-old said on Saturday morning, as snow began to fall throughout the UK. It’s the perfect day to relax, watch Christmas movies, bake bread and cookies, start your Christmas shopping online, and have a relaxing day.

“The fact is that I have to go grocery shopping, unload storage boxes, and load a skip with renovation debris: enjoy the weekend x”

Some fans were curious about the star’s new location, while others simply wished her well.

"Where you living Dan to have snow?" one follower inquired. "I hope you're doing well," Steve said. It's a chilly day today, brr." "Have a good weekend, Danni," Simon remarked. Danniella's fans were concerned about her after she shared a disturbing photograph on Instagram, indicating that she was back in the hospital and awaiting surgery.

She went on to say that she had to have surgery since she had a bad sinus infection.

The Eastenders actress thanked and commended the personnel at the Liverpool hospitals where she was treated, saying they had “the best staff surgical team and cleanest facility ever.”