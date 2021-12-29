Danniella Westbrook gives a ‘unfair’ health update just before the New Year.

After testing positive for coronavirus, Danniella Westbrook revealed that she spent Christmas away from her family.

The health update was shared with her 77.5k Instagram followers by the former EastEnders actress.

She posted a photo from her bed, expressing her dissatisfaction with having to quarantine over the holiday season.

“I despise covid,” the 48-year-old explained, “so I had to isolate myself from my kids and relatives this Christmas.”

Danniella also stated that her daughter Jodie Jenkins tested positive for the second year in a row just before the New Year.

“My poor princess spends yet another New Year’s Eve with covid… So unjust,” she remarked.

After battling coronavirus in August, Danniella revealed that she was suffering from acute sadness.

She stated, ” “So, after coming out of covid and a week and a half of depression, I had a terrific day at Friends Fest.

“I was in such deep melancholy that I would only get out of bed to eat, and sometimes not even to shower.”

“Getting up and going out today was much needed, and a great thank you to my close friend Kelli Hollis and her family for coming to get me and forcing me to leave the house, get up, and get my s**t together.”

“Depression is something that affects everyone; it’s simply how it expresses itself at different times.

“It’s been very terrible for me since I had covid, but I feel like I’ve turned the corner, so thank you. My children have been available for help 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” Danniella has had a challenging year, as she also needed treatment for a sinus infection after being sent to Aintree Hospital last month.

The actress informs her fans on her health on a monthly basis, and she is scheduled for another operation in 2022.