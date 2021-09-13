Daniil Medvedev wins the US Open, denying Novak Djokovic a calendar Grand Slam.

Daniil Medvedev won his first major title at the US Open, defeating Novak Djokovic at the final hurdle in his effort to win the calendar Grand Slam.

The world number one offered himself the potential to do what only Don Budge and Rod Laver have ever done in the men’s game by capturing all four titles in the same year by winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon.

To add to the weight of history on his shoulders, a win would have put him ahead of renowned rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and made him the first man to win a 21st grand slam singles title.

He had attempted to stay in the moment following his quarter-final triumph over Matteo Berrettini, avoiding to answer questions about the Grand Slam, but it was evident from the start of the final that he was fighting himself just as much as Medvedev.

Crucially, the Russian was excellent enough to take advantage, winning his third slam final 6-4 6-4 6-4 to at least strike a serious blow against the old guard for the younger generation.

After being heckled by the pro-Djokovic crowd, he wobbled in sight of the line, serving consecutive double faults from match point up at 5-2, but the 25-year-old, who lost to Nadal in five sets in his first final in New York two years ago, composed himself to serve it out at the second time of asking.

The second match point resulted with another double fault, but on the third, Djokovic netted, and Medvedev celebrated a well-deserved triumph by tumbling to the court.

He is only the second man born in the 1990s to win a grand slam singles title, following last year’s champion Dominic Thiem, and only the third man to beat one of the big three in a slam final, joining Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, since Juan Martin Del Potro beat Federer in New York 12 years ago.

Tennis and Hollywood royalty flocked to Arthur Ashe Stadium to see history being created, but the stress in Djokovic's body was palpable when he dropped serve from a 40-15 lead in the first set.