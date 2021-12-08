Daniel’s reputation has been tarnished, which has shocked Coronation Street viewers.

Summer Spellman’s teacher, Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard), has had his name dragged through the mud this week after he was unfairly accused of grooming her (Harriet Bibby).

The high school student has a great crush on her instructor, who has been assisting her with her application to Oxford University.

Coronation Street (ITV) Summer Spellman’s real age and an unusual gift from a fanEarlier this week, classmate Max confronted Daniel at an ice ball, accusing him of abusing his position with Summer after Daniel approached her to compliment the Ice Ball decorations.

A suspicious Max filmed their encounter as she swayed slightly and he grabbed her arm to stabilize her.

Max stated he has proof of the grooming during the confrontation, which stunned Daniel.

Mrs Crawshaw interviewed Max and then Daniel a few days later, and a devastated Summer informed Billy and Paul that Daniel is completely innocent.

Summer told Paul about how emotionally linked she and Daniel were, but because of his position, he couldn’t act on it, leaving Paul frightened and believing that Daniel was grooming her.

The tale has reached a climax, as Daniel was arrested for grooming her and spent tonight’s program being interrogated by the cops.

Viewers took to Twitter to voice their dissatisfaction with the show.

“I’m raging now summer acting like Daniel has wanted to come on to her wtf #corrie,” Amelia said.

Juani stated, “Summer is a pitiful young lady. She’s imagined the whole thing in her head. Daniel can’t see her since she’s invisible. He’s been far too concerned with Daisy to give her a second glance. She’s a naive young lady who is about to wreck his career. #Corrie.” “Summer is incredibly foolish, she’s wrecking the man’s life over nothing,” another commenter commented. Mags expressed herself as follows: “Personally, I believe that the tale that is currently being told in #corrie is extremely significant. It just goes to show how perfectly innocent people can have their life devastated by others who are completely engrossed in their own beliefs.”