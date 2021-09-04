Danielle Turner admits Everton’s 4-0 loss to Man City at Goodison Park was due to a lack of bravery.

Everton defender Danielle Turner said her team “weren’t daring enough” in their FA Women’s Super League opening against Manchester City at Goodison Park.

“It was a pretty depressing afternoon,” Turner added. We didn’t accomplish what we set out to do, in my opinion. We were a little off, and perhaps we weren’t tactically daring enough.

“It’s unfortunate, and surrendering three goals in a row put us on the back foot. We have a lot of lessons to learn, but we need to move on quickly since the next games are coming thick and fast.

“I think they were simply looking for openings, and the back three had a lot more grey regions and maybe a little more uncertainty.

“At halftime, we switched to a back four, and I think we looked a little more at ease with that, so there was a tiny improvement. We played a back three for the most of preseason, and it’s still a new configuration for us.

“Perhaps we appeared more at ease in the second half, but it was a mountain to climb and we couldn’t get back into it.”

Vicky Losada, Janine Beckie, and Khadija Shaw scored three goals in the first half to put the visitors in control before Steph Houghton’s free-kick settled the game after the break.

The visitors had the opening chance when Swedish attacker Anna Anvegard stole the ball from the feet of a City defender, but Karima Taieb saved her effort.

City, who were particularly dominant down the wings, got off to a fast start and took the lead when Caroline Weir’s effort was only parried as far as Barcelona loanee Losada’s foot, who curled the opening in off the post.

Everton became sluggish after falling behind and struggled to regain the same level of intensity they had early in the game.

And Losada’s opening set the tone for two more goals in three minutes, with Beckie’s strike and Shaw’s tap-in giving Gareth Taylor’s side a comfortable lead at the break.

Everton switched to a back four in the second half and looked a completely different team, but the hosts won despite playing with more enthusiasm. “The summary has come to an end.”