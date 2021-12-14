Danielle Lloyd’s comeback to OnlyFans a month after giving birth to her fifth child has been praised by Kerry Katona.

Danielle Lloyd’s return to OnlyFans just a month after giving birth to her fifth child was praised by Kerry Katona.

Autumn Rose, Danielle’s 37-year-old daughter, was born on November 12th.

According to the Mirror, the mum has returned to subscription-based site OnlyFans and is once again hawking racy photographs to her admirers.

Kerry, who also has an OnlyFans account, congratulated Danielle on her return to the site.

In her OK! column, she wrote: “Danielle Lloyd’s OnlyFans account has been reopened, and she’s been flaunting her beautiful body just weeks after having child. That’s fantastic! She has a fantastic appearance.

“Just because she’s a mother doesn’t mean she’s not attractive. Women can be mothers and workers at the same time. Why on earth shouldn’t we be able to get anything we want? Why can’t we return to work as quickly as men do?” It’s also not like she’ll be leaving a newborn at home for hours on end while she’s at work, because she can take selfies from the comfort of her own home. Danielle, congratulations!” Kerry, a former glamour model, stated that she made her first million selling raunchy photographs on the internet.

Strangely, her most common photo request comes from those who have foot fetishes and are willing to pay a lot of money to see her feet.

Kerry was declared bankrupt before joining OnlyFans.

Couples looking to spice up their love lives, Atomic Kitten enthusiasts, and males hooked on her size three feet are among her hundreds of customers, who pay up to £18 a month.

Danielle and her husband Michael have a four-year-old boy named Ronnie, and Amber Rose is their second kid.

With her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, the 37-year-old is also a mother to Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.