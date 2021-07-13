Danielle Lloyd writes an emotive piece about Harry, the’miracle’ baby.

Danielle Lloyd marked the tenth birthday of her son Harry with an emotional post about her “miracle” child.

Mum-of-four Danielle posted a series of images of Harry from when he was a little baby after being born prematurely to Instagram.

Danielle can be seen clutching her newborn son, who is surrounded in wires and tubes, in the photographs.

He’s bathed in a small sink in another photo, and he’s wrapped in an insulating bag in the final.

When Danielle’s second son was born on July 13, 2011, he weighed only 4 pounds and 4 ounces, and doctors were doubtful if he would live.

Harry was transferred to a special newborn ward at a hospital 60 minutes away from her home in the Midlands, and he couldn’t return for another five weeks.

But he made it through, and he is currently prospering as he approaches his tenth birthday.

“Happy 10th Birthday to my miracle baby Harry,” Danielle captioned the photo.

“You are the sweetest, gentlest, and most loving child we have ever met, yet you have experienced greater hardships than most people will ever face. We love you so much and wish you a fantastic day.”

And her fans were eager to show their support and give Harry birthday greetings.

“Gorgeous,” exclaimed drewpaintsivf. Thank you for sharing such touching photographs. He is a fighter who will be a great example to his little sister.”

“Beautiful boy, you must be a very proud mummy,” jayne workman remarked.

“Bless him, Happy Birthday to your gorgeous little man Harry,” ameliagraceboutique remarked.

After years of wanting a daughter, Danielle recently announced she is expecting a baby girl.

Her four sons appear to be excited about getting a sibling, as they applauded when Danielle told them she was expecting a girl.