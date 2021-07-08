Danielle Lloyd utilized the ‘Babydust Method’ to conceive a daughter.

Pregnant After using a sex-selection guide, Danielle Lloyd claimed a psychic told her she would have a baby girl.

The 37-year-old stated earlier this week that she and her husband Michael O’Neill will welcome their daughter later this year.

After having four boys, Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, whom she shares with her ex Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, whom she shares with Michael, Danielle has made no secret of her desire for a girl.

After four sons, Danielle Lloyd is expecting a daughter.

She had planned to fly abroad for sex selection in the past, but because to the coronavirus outbreak and travel limitations, she chose to attempt it naturally instead.

According to OK Magazine, the mother-of-four went to Kathryn Taylor’s The Babydust Method, “a guide to conceiving a girl or a boy,” which she cobbled together in order to pre-plan the births of her son in 2012 and a girl in 2014.

Danielle told the publication that she followed the book “to the letter,” adding, “I did it before and I got pregnant, but I miscarried.” So I tried for a few months this time and nothing occurred.

“When I received the negative result, I was furious, and Michael said, “Come on, let’s stop trying right now and do the gender selection.”

“I’d accepted the reality that we weren’t going to try again until I found out I was pregnant two or three days later.

“A psychic had predicted that I would become pregnant in March – and that I would give birth to a young girl.”

The method promises to work by having women track their luteinizing hormone twice a day and use ovulation predictor kits for three months before they desire to conceive to recognize patterns in their cycle.

Around day 14 of the menstrual cycle and ovulation, when an egg is produced from the ovary, the luteinising hormone increases.

The two lines on the test strip should be at least as black as the control line, indicating that the woman will ovulation in 24 hours.

Couples trying to have a daughter should only have intercourse, according to the instructions. The summary comes to a close.