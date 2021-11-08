Danielle Lloyd shows off her beautiful baby shower photos ahead of her due date.

As she clutched her baby belly on Instagram, Danielle Lloyd gave her 549,000 followers a preview of her opulent baby shower.

In June of this year, the model and her husband Michael O’Neill announced that they were expecting a daughter.

She looked stunning in the photos she released on social media to announce her pregnancy with her fifth child.

After Stacey Solomon’s use of Rose, Danielle Lloyd had a selection of baby girl names.

“Had the loveliest baby shower with all my amazing family and friends,” the caption read.

“Thank you everybody for coming and making it such a memorable day.”

The photos showed her celebrating with family and friends at Birmingham’s posh Japanese restaurant OKO.

Balloons in pink, green, and cream, with reed and feather decorations, graced the dazzling venue.

On the night, attendees were treated to Japanese canapés and a Bellini bar.

Danielle, who is expecting her first child in a month, also had a lovely pink cake depicting a baby girl sleeping on a moon surrounded by stars.

The 37-year-old wore a white outfit that highlighted her developing tummy, and her hair was styled in a boho plait with a tiny wave.

She was also dressed in a pair of pink high heels with a bit of fluff.

The Miss Great Britain winner earlier expressed her joy at the prospect of adding a baby girl to her brood of boys.

Danielle has three sons from her previous marriage to football player Jamie O’Hara: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.

Ronnie, who is four years old, with her now-husband Michael, whom she married in 2019.