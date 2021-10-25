Danielle Lloyd rebuts charges that she bred dogs just for profit.

Danielle Lloyd has been chastised for breeding her pedigree dog, which is only 18 months old.

On Instagram, she announced the arrival of two new puppies and thanked her dog, Fendi, for bringing them into the world.

Fans, on the other hand, have speculated that the model and television personality only bred Fendi “for profit,” which she categorically denies.

Danielle, from Aigburth, wrote on Instagram: “It was a really memorable day, but also one of the most heartbreaking.

“I had no idea how much I adored my dog until recently. Fendi is a princess who is both lovely and special, and she is now a mother.” “I’m really proud of her for delivering these beautiful puppies into the world. It felt like we were both pregnant at the same time, so being there with her was simply incredible.” While many of Danielle’s admirers gushed over the puppies, describing them as “adorable and lovely,” others expressed concerns about the dogs’ age.

As one Instagram user put it: “Fendis is only a puppy, right? Isn’t it a while since you got her?” “Puppies are really lovely,” one person said, “but it kills me to think of all the unwanted pedigree and mixed breed dogs in shelters.” Danielle, 37, was not amused by the remark and said, “How do you know what I do and don’t do?”” “Fendi will not be overbred, none of their dogs are,” Jackie Lloyd, Danielle’s mother, asserted. “However, I agree that some people just use them as a cash machine and it’s so awful.” Another supporter backed the mother of three, saying: “What a snide remark. Is it profitable to breed for profit? How do you even know what’s going on?” Pregnancy scans revealed that Fendi would be expecting “five or more babies,” the model previously told OK!