Danielle Lloyd posts photos from her’secret wedding.’

Danielle Lloyd took to Instagram to reflect on her’secret wedding’ day as she marked her third wedding anniversary with husband Michael O’Neill.

In some of the photos, the pair is seen exchanging rings in what appears to be an office, with a printer and a noticeboard behind them.

The happy couple, however, appeared to be much happier than before, with dazzling smiles and deep gazes into one other’s eyes.

He was dressed in a fitting white frock with a large ruffle along the front, and she was dressed in a long light-brown polo top.

The 37-year-old said in the caption: “@gint1986, Happy 3rd Wedding Anniversary! Thank you for always being there for me, my dearest friend, I adore you. #secretwedding #wedding #weddinganniversary” Fans left well-wishes in the comments section of the Instagram photo.

Sonia stated, “I wish you both a wonderful day… it’s been three years! There’s also a little girlie baba. xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx” “Happy anniversary to you both,” Susan added. “I hope you have a wonderful day celebrating with your beautiful family.” “Happy anniversary @missdlloyd, what a great celebration with your new addition to the family,” Wendie wrote. After Danielle already had four sons, the family recently welcomed a newborn girl into the world to complete them.

Archie, 10, Harry, nine, and George, seven, are her sons from a previous relationship with Jamie O’Hara, and Ronnie, three, is her son from a previous relationship with Michael.

Archie and Harry served as best men during her wedding, while George served as ring bearer.