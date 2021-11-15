Danielle Lloyd has announced the birth of a baby girl.

Danielle Lloyd has announced the birth of her child.

According to OK!, the 37-year-old and her husband Michael O’Neill welcomed a new baby girl on Friday.

Danielle, who already has four kids, expressed her joy at the prospect of welcoming her daughter into the family.

“We received our beautiful baby daughter to complete our family on Friday,” she stated.

“We’re all over the moon, and both mummy and baby are doing great,” said the family.

Danielle and her husband Michael already have a four-year-old boy named Ronnie, so this is their second child.

With her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara, she has three children: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.

Danielle