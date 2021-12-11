Danielle Lloyd announces the birth of her baby mere weeks after giving birth.

Danielle Lloyd has revealed whether she plans to have more children, just weeks after giving birth to Autumn Rose.

Danielle and her husband Michael already have a four-year-old boy named Ronnie, so this is their second child.

Danielle, 37, has three children with her ex-husband Jamie O’Hara: Archie, 11, Harry, 10, and George, eight.

When Danielle announced her pregnancy earlier this year, she said she was hoping for a little girl and had contemplated gender selection before deciding to have her baby normally.

The former Miss England had expressed her desire to name her new daughter Rose, and she was claimed to be “gutted” when Stacey Solomon picked the same name for hers.

Autumn Rose was born on November 12, and Danielle first thought her arrival “finished” the family, but now she’s not so sure.

During a Q&A with her many Instagram followers, Danielle discussed her feelings on having more children.

Danielle responded with a cry-laughing emoji to a fan’s question about if she plans to have additional children: “I’d have 10 kids.”

“Although the fact is no – but it’s hard to say never,” she concluded.