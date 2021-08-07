Daniel Sturridge’s puppy has become an Instagram sensation, and it’s easy to understand why.

With almost 36,000 followers on Instagram, Daniel Sturridge’s dog has become a celebrity.

Since the birth of his daughter, the former Liverpool striker has taken a hiatus from his own social media accounts.

The family, on the other hand, has been loving posting photos of their Pomeranian, Lucci, on Instagram.

Last summer, Lucci’s dog was kidnapped from the footballer’s Hollywood property, but he was quickly reunited with his owners.

Sturridge, 31, offered a £30,000 prize for the safe return of his dog.

The family has been celebrating Lucci’s fourth birthday in recent weeks, with Sturridge writing on Instagram, “My son’s birthday today.” What a character. For this brother, I had a major role in the real-life adaptation of ‘Taken.’

“Happy 4th Birthday to my forever dog Lucci darling boy,” wrote his girlfriend, Jamila Ferreira. My very first child. “I adore you.”

Are you a member of TeamDogs?

However, since the dog’s birthday, followers have observed a drop in posts, prompting them to worry if he is getting along with his human sibling.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA,” Lucci said in a video posted to his Instagram account recently. “I’ve been avoiding my sister.”

Sturridge has been training with Real Mallorca while spending time with his family, as he attempts to acquire a new club for the coming season.

He made 16 appearances for Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor after leaving Liverpool until his contract was cancelled in March last year.

The former England international was also given a four-month suspension for breaking the Football Association’s betting rules.