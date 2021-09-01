Daniel Sturridge gives an emotional greeting to Liverpool fans, saying, “Family for life.”

Daniel Sturridge has delivered a heartfelt message of gratitude to Liverpool supporters.

From 2013 to 2019, Sturridge played for the Reds for six and a half years, scoring 68 goals in 160 games.

Sturridge struggled with injuries during his time at Anfield, despite being a fan favorite.

After a brief loan spell with West Bromwich Albion in 2018, Sturridge left Liverpool for Trabzonspor on a free transfer a year later.

The 32-year-old has been without a club since March 2020, and was most recently on trial with Real Mallorca in Spain while on the lookout for a new team.

Sturridge’s birthday is today (Wednesday), and various social media tributes have been dedicated to the former Liverpool striker.

Sturridge replied to one with a video montage of his time at Anfield, thanking Liverpool fans for their support.

Sturridge wrote, “Honestly, so many memories at LFC.”

“I can’t express my gratitude to the club and its supporters enough for their support. “Forever family”