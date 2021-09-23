Daniel Robinson: Who Is He? A missing geologist has been discovered in the Arizona desert.

New pleas are being made to locate missing 24-year-old man Daniel Robinson, while detectives try to determine a cause of death for 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

Robinson, a geologist from Columbia, South Carolina, was last seen on June 23 leaving a job site 50 miles southwest of Phoenix in the Arizona desert. Later that day, he was reported missing and has not been seen or heard from since.

In the days leading up to his disappearance, the 24-year-old “had not told anyone where he was going or why he was leaving” and “was not like himself at times,” according to a statement released by the Buckeye Police Department in July, adding that there was no indication that he wished to harm himself or leave the area.

Robinson was last seen driving his 2017 Jeep Renegade west on Sun Valley Parkway, just north of Cactus Road in Buckeye, according to authorities.

https://t.co/i3C1VpU1Nd

— September 23, 2021, Please Help Find Daniel (@PleaseHelpFind4)

The search for Daniel Robinson has been updated. pic.twitter.com/Di49c6YY3S

September 17, 2021 — Buckeye Police Department (@BuckeyeAZPD)

Due to the phone being off or out of range, investigators stated a ping was made on his phone, but no position data was accessible. He didn’t appear to have made any phone calls or sent any texts after leaving the scene.

Robinson’s Jeep was recovered on a rancher’s property about four miles southwest of the job site where he was last seen on July 19, according to authorities.

Robinson’s jeep was discovered in a gully with “severe damage” and “appear[ed]to have rolled and fallen on its side,” according to Buckeye Police. His clothes, cell phone, wallet, and keys were also discovered at the location.

Detectives investigated the region on foot as well as using a helicopter to perform an aerial search, and search and rescue dogs combed the area, but no evidence of Robinson was found.

Police said they searched for than 70 square kilometers with the help of outside organizations, using UTVs, cadaver dogs, a drone, and a helicopter, but were unable to locate the missing geologist.

“No foul, based on the personal effects discovered in Daniel’s vehicle. This is a condensed version of the information.