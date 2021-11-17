Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are set to return to Hogwarts.

The ensemble of the Harry Potter film franchise is due to rejoin and return to Hogwarts for the first time in a one-off TV special titled “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” as the franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, are among the cast members. They haven’t been seen together since the sequel to Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released in July 2011.

The program will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022, but will also air on TBS and Cartoon Network in the spring of that year.

Fans around Merseyside are celebrating Harry Potter’s 20th birthday.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, and others are among the cast members who will attend the reunion.

Actors from all eight Harry Potter films will participate, as they join filmmaker Chris Columbus in sharing an exciting behind-the-scenes story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast talks.

“It has been an unbelievable journey from the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has blossomed into this remarkable interwoven world has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults, and Classics.

“This retrospective is a salute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the great cast and crew who put their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the devoted fans who keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” he continued.

“There’s magic in the air here with this wonderful ensemble, as they all return home to the old sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago,” executive producer Casey Patterson said. As they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey through the development of these wonderful films, the enthusiasm is palpable.” In an Instagram post, Emma Watson alluded to the reunion and the 20th anniversary.

” Harry,” she said. “Summary finishes.”