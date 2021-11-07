Daniel Radcliffe and other famous people who have maintained their sobriety.

Some celebrities have struggled with drugs and alcohol, which has had a significant impact on their lives, but others have overcome their addictions and now live a life of sobriety.

A few celebrities have chosen to stop drinking as a result of negative past experiences, alcohol abuse or dependency, or just to live a healthier lifestyle.

reducing or eliminating alcohol consumption Complete abstinence from alcohol has a number of health benefits, including weight loss and improved sleep.

Many celebrities have sought treatment in rehab for their problems, while others have relied on the support of their loved ones.

Here’s a list of celebrities who are opting for a less alcoholic lifestyle.

EminemRapper Eminem, officially known as Marshall Mathers, has been sober for 13 years after an accidental overdose of methadone in 2007.

He went to rehab and has stayed clean since then.

Daniel Radcliffe is a British actor who is well known for his

During the filming of the world-famous Harry Potter franchise, the main character acquired an alcohol problem.

He’s been sober since 2010, and says his addiction stemmed from a sense of being lost.

“I certainly think a lot of the drinking that happened towards the end of Potter, and for a short while after it stopped, was panic and not knowing what to do next, and not being secure enough in who I was to stay clean,” the young star told Cosmopolitan.

“However, the issue of ‘is this something that would have happened regardless or was this because of Potter?’ will always intrigue and annoy me.”

Russell Brand is a well-known British actor.

Russell, a comedian and actor, has struggled with addiction for a long time. The celebrity has dealt with everything from alcohol and drugs to sex and diet disorders.

He has been sober since 2002 and is upfront about his challenges.

“When I first started, I took it one day at a time,” he stated of his sobriety.

“In the end, I discovered that spirituality was beneficial to me.”

Gerard Butler, the star of PS I Love You, has been clean for nearly two decades.

