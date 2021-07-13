Daniel Croft, a golfer from Prescot, will compete in the 149th Open Golf Championship at Royal St George’s.

The trip to Royal St George’s in Kent, however, will be significantly different for the Mersey Valley Golf pro than his other six excursions. On Thursday morning, the 24-year-old will be on the first tee, being watched rather than being watched when he tees off in the 149th Open.

Daniel survived a nerve-wracking final qualifying tournament at West Lancs Golf Club last month and will compete alongside the world’s best golfers on Thursday.

He had previously advanced to final qualifying on two occasions, but this time it was third time fortunate as he played excellent golf to earn one of the 12 spots available from the 1,062 players who had initially entered the qualifying procedure.

He described the sensation as “unbelievable.” “To be in the mix with the greatest in the world is incredible.”

Croft made three consecutive birdies on the 14th, 15th, and 16th holes in the final round to leapfrog Rory McIroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth into qualifying positions. He then had to hold his nerve to see the job through and take his place alongside the likes of Rory McIroy, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, and Jordan Spieth.

He explained, “I prefer to know what I have to accomplish.” “My own caddy. Michael Flynn was looking at the leaderboard when I said, “Where are we now?” He just stated, “You need a couple more,” followed by, “You’re two clear, but one lad could catch you.”

“I needed a bogie or better on the last to qualify, and my heart was pounding in my chest. You’re all hyped up, but you have to keep it under control. While there were no spectators, there were a few lads I knew at the back of the green who cheered me on.

“I dialed my father’s number. My best friend is my father. We were both in tears because it meant so much to us.”

Croft learned to play golf thanks to his father, John.

Croft senior, a member of Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, introduced his son to the sport when he was four years old, and the boy was immediately bitten by the bug.

