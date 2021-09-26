Daniel Craig will play James Bond for the final time in the longest James Bond picture ever made.

According to the British Board of Film Classification, No Time to Die has a running time of 163 minutes (BBFC).

This puts it a quarter-hour ahead of the previous record-holder, Spectre, which was released in 2015 and lasted roughly 148 minutes.

It also means Craig will continue to play 007 in both the longest and shortest Bond flicks ever made.

In 2008, he made his second appearance as 007 in Quantum of Solace, which lasted only 102 minutes.

Craig’s five Bond flicks would run for a total of 701 minutes, or more than 11 and a half hours, if they were shown back-to-back.

This is longer than Sean Connery’s six official 007 excursions (697 minutes), but not quite as lengthy as Roger Moore’s.

According to a PA news agency examination of BBFC data, Moore’s seven-film run as Bond lasted 889 minutes.

Over the years, the 007 films have grown in size. While Connery’s six films (issued between 1962 and 1971) lasted an average of 116 minutes, Moore’s seven films (released between 1973 and 1985) lasted an average of 127 minutes, and Timothy Dalton’s two films (1987-89) lasted an even longer 132 minutes.

The average running time for Pierce Brosnan’s four Bond films (1995-2002) was 125 minutes, whereas for Daniel Craig’s five Bond films (2006-21), the average was 140 minutes.

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, the sole film starring George Lazenby as James Bond, ran for 142 minutes.

Until Craig’s first 007 picture, Casino Royale, in 2006, which ran for 145 minutes, this was the longest 007 film ever made.

In 2015, Spectre broke the record with a runtime of 148 minutes, and No Time to Die has now surpassed it by 15 minutes.

Such a long runtime is probably an appropriate tribute to an actor who has played James Bond for over 15 years, the longest of any actor.

However, when faced with a film that lasts more than two and a half hours, some moviegoers may need to be shaken — not stirred – in their seats to keep from falling asleep before the end.

